Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.59). The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 25.83%. On average, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

