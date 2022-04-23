Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRZBY shares. Societe Generale raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.78) to €11.70 ($12.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.43) target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.46) to €7.80 ($8.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Shares of CRZBY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,819. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90.

Commerzbank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.