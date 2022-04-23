Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on April 26th

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.308 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a payout ratio of 168.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 186.0%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCU. Scotiabank lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

