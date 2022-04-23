Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on April 26th

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.308 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a payout ratio of 168.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 186.0%.

CCU opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter.

CCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

