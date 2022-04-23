Comparing Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tuatara Capital Acquisition and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A -132.90% 3.83% Cognizant Technology Solutions 11.55% 19.00% 12.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and Cognizant Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuatara Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Cognizant Technology Solutions 1 4 9 0 2.57

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $93.07, indicating a potential upside of 11.92%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than Tuatara Capital Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tuatara Capital Acquisition and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A Cognizant Technology Solutions $18.51 billion 2.36 $2.14 billion $4.05 20.53

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Tuatara Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Tuatara Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuatara Capital Acquisition (Get Rating)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. The company offers customer experience enhancement, robotic process automation, analytics, and AI services in areas, such as digital lending, fraud detection, and next generation payments; the shift towards consumerism, outcome-based contracting, digital health, delivering integrated seamless, omni-channel, and patient-centered experience; and services that drive operational improvements in areas, such as clinical development, pharmacovigilance, and manufacturing, as well as claims processing, enrollment, membership, and billing to healthcare providers and payers, and life sciences companies, including pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. It also provides solution to manufacturers, retailers and travel and hospitality companies, as well as companies providing logistics, energy and utility services; and digital content, the creation of personalized user experience, and acceleration of digital engineering services to information, media and entertainment, and communications and technology companies. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

