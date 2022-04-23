Comparing Waterdrop (WDH) and Its Rivals

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Waterdrop to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Waterdrop and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 1 3 0 2.75 Waterdrop Competitors 273 1146 1252 49 2.40

Waterdrop currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 448.10%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 28.32%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waterdrop and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $503.08 million -$247.01 million -1.24 Waterdrop Competitors $9.41 billion $813.93 million 25.87

Waterdrop’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop. Waterdrop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop -49.04% -68.93% -28.31% Waterdrop Competitors 2.12% 13.89% 2.82%

Summary

Waterdrop competitors beat Waterdrop on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Waterdrop (Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

