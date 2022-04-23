Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 400 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar stock opened at $216.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

