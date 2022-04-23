Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.94.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $403.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.58. The company has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

