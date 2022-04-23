Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases New Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 47.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

CPRI stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.