Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 25 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Anthem were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Anthem by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,873,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 63,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $502.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $480.06 and a 200-day moving average of $448.47. The company has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.95.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

