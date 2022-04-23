Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.28.

Shares of MTB opened at $172.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.21. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

