Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNCE. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.19). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,291 shares of company stock worth $71,909. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,007,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

