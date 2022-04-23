Connective Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $15,835,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after buying an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 404,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,591,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,266,124. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

