Connective Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.92 Million in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. BioNTech comprises about 3.4% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $2,885,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 58.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 149,058 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,998,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 95.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNTX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.59.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.07. 1,050,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,733. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $121.32 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 32.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.