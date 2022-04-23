Connective Portfolio Management LLC Takes $3.57 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000. CVS Health accounts for 6.3% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in CVS Health by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

Shares of CVS traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,733,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,999. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

