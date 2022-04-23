Connective Portfolio Management LLC Takes $997,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 1.8% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $54.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,378.33. 25,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,241. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,309.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,246.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 63.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 103 shares of company stock worth $129,183. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

