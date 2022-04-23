Connective Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 1.5% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 86.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 28.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 220.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 57.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,210. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,043 shares of company stock worth $25,210,794. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

