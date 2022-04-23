Connective Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. 9,821,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,097,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 4.60. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

