Contrasting Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ready Capital and Ladder Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital $403.50 million 3.04 $157.74 million $2.15 6.84 Ladder Capital $357.85 million 4.32 $56.52 million $0.45 26.85

Ready Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Ladder Capital. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ready Capital has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ready Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Ladder Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ready Capital and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital 39.09% 14.56% 1.81% Ladder Capital 15.78% 3.03% 0.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ready Capital and Ladder Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83 Ladder Capital 1 0 1 1 2.67

Ready Capital presently has a consensus target price of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.70%. Ladder Capital has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 6.24%. Given Ready Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Dividends

Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Ready Capital pays out 78.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital pays out 177.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ready Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Ready Capital beats Ladder Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ready Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through three segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions; Small Business Lending; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment, through its subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC, originate SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels. The Small Business Lending segment, through its subsidiary, ReadyCap Lending, LLC, acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment, through its subsidiary, GMFS, LLC, originates residential mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

