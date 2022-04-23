Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 434,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 69,910 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 204,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 318,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

