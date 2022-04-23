Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives $27.25 Average PT from Analysts

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,959,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $820,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CORT stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,065. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

