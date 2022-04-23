Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Trading Down 1.9%

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 2,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
The company has a market cap of C$45.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.59.
Cordoba Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CDB)
