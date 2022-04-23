Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Director Purchases C$48,375.00 in Stock

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) Director Barry Lee James acquired 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,072.50.

Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$361.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.90 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

