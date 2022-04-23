Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coterra Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $947,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $4,668,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $7,015,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $16,600,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,142,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.