Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.96 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 40,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $81,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $24,022,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

