Cowen Cuts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $44.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avantor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.59.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. Avantor has a 52 week low of $29.58 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $207,973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avantor by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,361,000 after buying an additional 324,770 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Avantor by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 68,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.