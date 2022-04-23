Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.3% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 87.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,143,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893,357. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

