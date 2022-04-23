Crew Capital Management Ltd. Invests $210,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,770 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TJX traded down $3.23 on Friday, reaching $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,407,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,493. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

