Crew Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,005.05. 23,089,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,256,043. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $937.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $982.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 205.11, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

