Crew Capital Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.3% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,438,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,570,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.28 and its 200-day moving average is $368.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $316.00 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

