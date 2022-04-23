Crew Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 28,204,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,983,805. The company has a market capitalization of $190.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

