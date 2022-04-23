Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 965 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,589,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,453,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.58. 22,371,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,840,191. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

