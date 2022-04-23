Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 354.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 37,730 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 843.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,756.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 213,445 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA IHI traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.79. 2,254,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,100. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $67.29.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.