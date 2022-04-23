Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 354.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 37,730 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 843.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,756.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 213,445 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.79. 2,254,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,100. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $67.29.

