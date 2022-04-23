CropperFinance Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (CRP)

CropperFinance (CRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. CropperFinance has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $9,524.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One CropperFinance coin can now be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.52 or 0.07406087 BTC.

CropperFinance Profile

CropperFinance (CRP) is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

