Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Receives $201.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.62.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $194.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

