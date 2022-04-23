Crowns Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.39 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CWS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded flat against the US dollar. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

