Crowny (CRWNY) Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $136,924.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.14 or 0.07460384 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00040249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,664.16 or 1.00100115 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.