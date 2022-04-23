CryptoBlades (SKILL) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.92 Million

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $967,650.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for about $4.62 or 0.00011623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00046997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.73 or 0.07443815 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00041708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,696.59 or 0.99973200 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 849,204 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

