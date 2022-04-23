CryptoZoon Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $1.34 million and $800,855.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00047771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.73 or 0.07412055 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00042641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,813.69 or 0.99874143 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 761,187,447 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.