CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.52. 21,027,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,911,526. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

