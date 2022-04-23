CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.
Shares of CUBE traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.78. 722,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.37. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 477,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,822,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 20,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
About CubeSmart (Get Rating)
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
