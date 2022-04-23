CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.78. 722,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.37. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 477,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,822,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 20,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

