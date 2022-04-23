Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 101,104 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $39,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.47. 34,878,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,389,199. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

