Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 4,929 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18,817.9% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 514,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,564,000 after purchasing an additional 512,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,170,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,374,000 after purchasing an additional 321,100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,681,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,614,000 after purchasing an additional 285,693 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,543,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,790,000.

HYG stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 28,242,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,875,832. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.17 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

