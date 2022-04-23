Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 525,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $15.20 on Friday, reaching $454.08. The stock had a trading volume of 620,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,622. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $457.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $417.54 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.