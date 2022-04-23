Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $22.11 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 164,743 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.58. 22,372,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,840,191. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

