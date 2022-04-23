Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after buying an additional 315,174 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $260.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

