Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 45,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 241,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after buying an additional 26,333 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,021. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

