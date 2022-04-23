Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $97.27 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $97,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $7.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.04. 2,450,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.34 and its 200-day moving average is $282.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $244.16 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

