Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $50,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 30.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $432,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,327,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,644 shares of company stock worth $34,083,042 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $5.80 on Friday, reaching $171.43. 8,843,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,305,617. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $171.10 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a PE ratio of 114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.77.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

