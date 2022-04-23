Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $272,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 183.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,720 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.99. 7,938,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,949,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average is $135.70. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

